EAGLE LAKE — One driver and two passengers were injured when two pickups towing trailers crashed at an intersection near Eagle Lake Thursday evening, the State Patrol said.
Cameron Christopher Renstrom, 27, of Mankato, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 south on Highway 60, when the pickup crashed with a westbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 driven by Brandon D. Adams, 20, of Blair, Nebraska. The pickups collided at 8:32 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 60 and Highway 14, the patrol said.
Renstrom was towing a boat and traveling on Highway 60 when the pickup was struck on the rear driver's side by Adams who was towing a trailer and was westbound in the right lane on Highway 14, the patrol said.
Cameron Renstrom, his passenger Janell Margaret Renstrom, 26, of Mankato, and Conner Robert Miller, 21, of Blair, Nebraska, a passenger in Adams' truck, all were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
