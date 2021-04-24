MANKATO — A car crash Friday evening in Mankato left four juveniles injured, with three of them needing to be airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Mankato Public Safety responded to the single-vehicle crash at 10:05 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Main Street, according to a release from the city of Mankato.
The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle before hitting a parked car and then a tree. Three of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
All four occupants were transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System's hospital in Mankato. Three were later airlifted to Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the release.
