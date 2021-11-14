MANKATO — After five years of discussion and design work, a 10-month demonstration project is set to begin in late April to study the positive and negative repercussions of reducing the number of lanes on Riverfront Drive through Old Town.
The City Council is seriously considering permanently eliminating one through-lane in each direction on the busy corridor through the Old Town business district — with the intent to make it safer and more appealing to pedestrians. But first will come a reversible test of the concept using pavement paint, planters and barriers to simulate the changes before they’re set in concrete.
The demonstration project is complex and potentially controversial enough that the council agreed to pay engineering firm Bolton and Menk nearly $73,000 to assist city staff in designing, implementing and evaluating it and handling public relations.
“This design work is anticipated to take place over the winter with a project start date of the last week in April 2022,” according to a memo to the council. “Communications and engagement will occur through the recommended project time frame of one year.”
The lane reduction is to occur between Plum and Vine streets and will create shorter distances for pedestrians trying to cross Riverfront Drive, which carries about 18,000 vehicles each day. The change could also bring more space for greenery, wider sidewalks and public art in the historic commercial area.
But commuters also have wondered if fewer lanes will make for slower travel times on a major route to downtown Mankato, whether it will push traffic to Second Street and create a hardship for industrial properties on or near Riverfront.
Bolton and Menk’s scope of work document promises to collect data on all of those issues, first tabulating the current conditions for drivers and pedestrians on both Riverfront and Second Street and then investigating how the demonstration project impacts travel times, vehicle volumes and pedestrian crossings.
The firm also will design the demonstration project and the materials that will be used to temporarily create a single lane of through traffic in each direction plus a center lane for left-turners, along with end-of-block bumpouts to shorten crosswalks and other elements of the potential project.
And a great deal of effort is planned to keep people informed about what’s coming, what’s happening and why, and to give folks numerous opportunities to provide feedback.
“It includes communications activities with the Old Town retail and freight stakeholders, the public, commuters, other businesses outside of the Old Town area and the City Council,” according to the document.
While there is widespread support from shop owners in the business district, backlash has been common among people focused on getting quickly to their destination. Special effort will be made to reach drivers outside of the Old Town area who use Riverfront to travel to other parts of the city.
“It’s OK for people not to agree with the project or have a negative opinion,” according to the engineering firm. “However, it is not OK for misinformation to spread because people are unsure, confused or drawing their own conclusions and spreading untrue information.”
The City Council initially considered doing a five-month demonstration as soon as 2018, later decided to try a video simulation of how the changes would look, then settled on the current plan — a longer examination that will test the three-lane concept not just in the warmer months but also through the winter.
Permanent changes are tentatively planned to be made in 2024 as part of a major reconstruction of Riverfront Drive between Main Street and Madison Avenue.
