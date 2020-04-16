MANKATO — Three men from Chicago are suspected of passing or trying to pass fake $100 bills at multiple Mankato businesses. Two of the men allegedly ran from police and one reportedly tossed his counterfeit cash down a storm drain.
According to court complaints and police reports:
Mankato police were called to the Walgreen's on Front Street Monday evening for a report of men with counterfeit money.
Two suspects were stopped leaving the store and later identified as Darrell Williams, 32, and Darryl Williams, 25.
Darryl Williams allegedly scuffled with officers, at one point knocking an officer to the ground. He then allegedly ran away and took what looked like money out of his pockets and dropped it into a storm drain before he was caught.
Fire Department members fished five fake $100 bills out of the drain at Riverfront Drive and Poplar Street.
Surveillance video was used to identify Darryl Williams, Darrel Williams and a third man who was not identified at the time of the counterfeit attempt at the Front Street Walgreen's as well as the Walgreen's on Madison Avenue and at Walmart earlier in the day. A receipt in Darrell Williams' wallet also allegedly tied him to one of the earlier thefts.
Investigators determined Darryl Williams and Darrell Williams were staying at a Mankato hotel and got a warrant to search the room.
As officers entered Tuesday, a man fled out the room window. He was caught after a brief chase and identified as Donald Rayshawn Deionte Williams, 23. He allegedly matches the appearance of the previously unidentified counterfeiter.
It's not clear whether the three suspects are related to each other. They were charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Darrell Williams is charged with gross misdemeanor counterfeiting.
Darryl Williams is charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counterfeiting, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
Donald Williams is charged with one felony and three gross misdemeanor counts of counterfeiting and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot.
