MANKATO — Three men allegedly attacked three strangers outside downtown Mankato bars earlier this month, sending all three of them to the hospital.
Surveillance cameras captured video of the random attack allegedly committed by Kamau Evans, 27, Devon Maurice Crumble, 28, and Jeremy Charles Gaarder, 23, all of Mankato.
The men each were charged with felony counts of assault as well as gross misdemeanor rioting Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Warrants have been issued but police were still looking for the suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.
The men assaulted a man without provocation in the bar plaza area at Front and Cherry streets at about 2 a.m. July 5, the charges say. When another man and a woman intervened, they also allegedly were assaulted.
According to the court complaints:
A man told police he was was walking through the plaza when he was attacked from behind. Two or three men whom he did not know tackled him and kicked and stomped on his body and head, he said.
Another man said he tried to stop three men who were kicking and stomping an acquaintance.
He said the assailants then began punching him in the head and he fell to the ground before the assailants walked a way. He said he did not know the assailants and hadn't had any prior interaction with them that night.
A woman who also tried to stop the attack said she was punched in the face.
All three complainants were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato and released a few hours later.
The man who said he intervened had facial swelling and bleeding abrasions on his knee and elbow. He was diagnosed with a broken vertebrae in his neck and was referred to a spinal surgeon.
The initial complainant had areas of swelling on his head and was lethargic and had other concussion symptoms. The next day he told authorities he still had a headache and shoulder pain.
The woman was dizzy and had facial swelling. She said the next day she had a headache and a possible concussion.
A Mankato police officer stopped Crumble, Gaarder and Evans as they were walking in the area shortly after the assaults. They were identified and released pending further investigation after they denied being involved.
The officer later reviewed surveillance video and recognized the assailants as the men he had stopped.
The video corroborated the complainants' account and provided additional details, including that Evans and Crumble threw the first punches and Gaarder joined in soon after.
