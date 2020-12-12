Multiple deaths from COVID-19 occurred for a fourth consecutive day in south central Minnesota.
Three more area residents have died, bringing the region's death toll so far this month to 24.
The victims were a Nicollet County resident in their early 50s, a Brown County resident in their early 70s and a Faribault County resident in their late 80s, according to state data released Saturday morning.
Nicollet County has now reached 30 deaths since the state of the pandemic — the highest in the region.
Brown County's death toll has now surpassed Blue Earth County, with 23 and 22 deaths to date, respectively.
Across Minnesota, 67 new deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the December death toll to 766.
Saturday’s toll follows the 94 deaths reported on Friday, the second highest single-day count in the pandemic.
Averaged over the past week, the number of COVID-19 deaths reported each day in Minnesota is now about 63.
Roughly one-third of all recent deaths in Minnesota are tied to COVID-19.
While the deaths continue at a staggering rate, the number of new cases and hospitalizations are trending downward across the state.
There were 159 new cases reported in The Free Press coverage area:
Blue Earth County: 39
Le Sueur County: 36
Brown County: 27
Waseca County: 21
Faribault County: 12
Nicollet County: 9
Watonwan County: 6
Martin County: 5
Sibley County: 4
Statewide there were 4,447 new cases. The average number of new cases reported each day over the past week is about 4,321 — the lowest that number has been in more than a month.
The average number of new COVID-related hospital admissions each day over the past week dropped below 200 on Saturday — the first time that’s happened since Nov. 11.
