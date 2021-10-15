MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed Friday, adding to what's already been a brutal month for the region.
Area counties have combined for 24 confirmed COVID-19 deaths through the month's first 15 days, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. January was the last month with a higher death toll, and October is already the fourth deadliest month for the region during the pandemic.
The three latest fatalities occurred in a Nicollet County resident between 80-84 years old, a Le Sueur County resident between 50-54 and a Brown County resident between 75-79, according to the health department.
They were among 28 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed statewide Friday. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 8,407.
South-central Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 303. Nicollet County accounts for 51 of them, compared to Brown County's 46 and Le Sueur County's 31.
If October's current pace continues, its monthly death toll would be the second-highest out of all months during the pandemic. December 2020's 58 confirmed COVID-19 deaths made it the deadliest month yet, followed by November 2020's 40.
Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, the region's monthly death tolls have escalated each month since cases began to rise in July. More cases lead to more hospitalizations and deaths in the weeks and months that follow.
Area counties combined for the following COVID-19 death tolls over the last four months:
- July — 3
- August — 10
- September — 16
- October — 24 (through first 15 days)
The nine-county region also combined for 136 newly confirmed cases Friday. It was a decline from the 196 new cases confirmed a week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Friday is as follows:
- Brown County — 29
- Blue Earth County — 28
- Martin County — 24
- Faribault County — 12
- Waseca County — 11
- Sibley County — 11
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Nicollet County — 7
- Watonwan County — 4
The latest data on cases in schools showed the Mankato Area School District had a total of 24 new cases among district students and staff over the past week. The number has held steady in the low 20s in recent weeks.
Nineteen of the new cases were at elementary schools or early childhood programs. Monroe Elementary in North Mankato was added this week to the state's list of schools with five or more active cases. It's the first elementary school in the district to make the list. Both high schools and Dakota Meadows Middle School already are on the list.
The district has now reported 148 cases since the start of the school year. More than half were at elementary schools or early childhood programs.
