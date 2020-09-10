MANKATO — Two Waseca County residents and one Nicollet County resident died of COVID-19, adding to the recent upward trend of deaths linked to the illness in south-central Minnesota.
The Nicollet County resident was in their early 60s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Waseca County's two deaths occurred in people in their early 90s.
South-central Minnesota has now had 20 COVID-19 deaths in just under a month, after having just 28 total during the first five or so months of the pandemic.
Waseca County had no confirmed COVID deaths before Aug. 13. It has had six since then.
Nicollet County, meanwhile, is now up to 16 COVID deaths since the pandemic began. No other county in the region had had more than nine.
Both counties also have new cases confirmed Thursday. They were among seven area counties with new cases.
The full list of new cases in the region includes:
- Blue Earth County — Nine
- Nicollet County — Eight
- Waseca County — Seven
- Le Sueur County — Five
- Watonwan County — Two
- Faribault County — One
- Martin County — One
Statewide, COVID deaths jumped by 15, making it the deadliest day for COVID since Aug. 19. Minnesota's pandemic death toll is now 1,884.
Hospitalizations for COVID remained fairly level compared to Wednesday. There was one more Minnesotan hospitalized in an intensive care unit but seven fewer hospitalized outside ICUs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.