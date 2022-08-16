MANKATO — The filing period is officially closed for the Mankato Area Public School Board seats as of Tuesday evening with three more candidates filing on the last day.
Four out of seven seats will be up for election; three of those seats will be four-year terms and the other a two-year term.
Crystal Wells, of Madison Lake, and Brianne Vogt, of North Mankato, are the last candidates to file for four-year terms.
Ernest Neilsen, of Mankato, has filed for the two-year term.
Jamie Aanenson and Darren Kern, both of North Mankato, filed earlier this week for four-year terms.
Joel Hollerich, of Madison Lake, withdrew from running for the four-year term and filed instead for a two-year term.
Board Chair Jodi Sapp has filed for a four-year term while Vice Chair Kristi Schuck has filed for a two-year term.
Also previously filing for four-year terms are current board members Patrick Baker and Shannon Sinning along with Kari Pratt of Mankato.
Board members Christopher Kind, Liz Ratcliff and Erin Roberts are not up for reelection.
All seats are at-large. Election Day is Nov. 8.
