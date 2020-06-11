MANKATO — Three of south-central Minnesota's four new COVID-19 cases Thursday were in Blue Earth County.
The county has had 157 total cases since the pandemic began, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The majority of cases have been in the 20-49 age range.
Thursday was Blue Earth County's biggest uptick in cases since June 3, with case totals otherwise staying steady or rising by one or two in between.
Brown County had the only other new case in the region. The county has had 18 total cases.
Minnesota's 13 new COVID-19 deaths raised its death toll to 1,249 since about mid-March. The youngest person who died was between 50-59 years old, although all the others were between 70-99.
The state's number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in intensive care units rose slightly to 196. Hospitalizations outside intensive care units decreased, however, by 19.
