MANKATO — New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Blue Earth and Martin counties bring the region's total to 113 since the pandemic began.
The two new cases in Martin County and one in Blue Earth County come after confirmed positives had leveled off in the region over the previous three days.
Martin County now has 41 total confirmed cases while Blue Earth County has 24, according to the Minnesota Department of Health's update Monday.
Another nine Minnesotans died from the illness, which raised the state's total to 143. The state has 2,470 total known cases, up from 2,356 Sunday.
The 41 cases in Martin County had been the most in the state outside the Twin Cities and Rochester areas until an outbreak hit Nobles County in southwestern Minnesota last week. JBS announced the indefinite closure of its Worthington pork plant Monday after at least 26 employees became infected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.