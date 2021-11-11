The Free Press
MANKATO — Three area residents were among the 43 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.
South-central Minnesota’s deaths occurred in a Brown County resident between 55-59 years old, a Blue Earth County resident between 65-69 and a Brown County resident between 70-74, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The deaths raised the south-central region’s pandemic death toll to 343, including 22 confirmed fatalities so far in November.
Blue Earth County’s COVID-19 death toll is at 64 since the pandemic began. It has the most fatalities from the illness in the region, but the second-lowest death rate per 10,000 residents due to its high population.
Brown County’s death toll rose to 55. It has the third-highest death count in the region and the second-highest rate per 10,000 residents.
Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 8,968.
November is already one of the five worst months for COVID-19 deaths in the nine-county region. It came on the tail of October’s 42 deaths from COVID-19, the second-highest monthly toll during the pandemic.
Area counties also combined for 168 newly confirmed cases Thursday. It was a slight rise from the 160 new cases confirmed a week ago.
The full list of new cases confirmed by county Thursday includes:
• Blue Earth County — 40
• Le Sueur County — 29
• Nicollet County — 27
• Brown County — 21
• Martin County — 15
• Waseca County — 14
• Faribault County — 12
• Watonwan County — 7
• Sibley County — 3
The region’s weekly case total is on track to rise, following the recent trend statewide. No COVID-19 metrics offer much encouragement this week, whether it’s case, positivity rate, hospitalization or death trends.
The strain on health care providers led Madelia Health to stop allowing visitors at its hospital.
“To protect our patients and our staff from possible exposure to COVID-19 and the flu, we are no longer allowing visitors in the hospital,” stated Madelia Health in a press release Thursday. “This replaces visitor restrictions that were put in place previously. Compassionate exemptions and support persons will be allowed; this is decided case-by-case by the provider.”
Positivity rates in the nine-county region remain in ugly territory at 10.9% between Nov. 3-10, according to weekly testing data from the health department. Rates above 5% are considered concerning.
Rates range between 7.3% in Watonwan County to 16.5% in Le Sueur County. Blue Earth County’s rate of tests coming back positive came in at 10.8%, while Nicollet County was at 11.2%.
The more contagious delta variant is fueling the uptick in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Rates among the unvaccinated are spiking in comparison to rates among vaccinated residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.