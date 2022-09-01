MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths during the region's latest reporting week, one in Nicollet County and two in Waseca County.
The region's latest fatalities, reported between Aug. 21-27 by the Minnesota Department of Health, bumped the summer's death toll from the illness to 22. Summer 2021 finished with 18.
Despite the deaths, other key COVID-19 metrics moved in more favorable directions as the nine-county region edged closer to the fall.
COVID-19 hospitalization and case levels both declined. The nine counties combined for 19 hospitalizations, down from 31 during the prior week.
Cases, meanwhile, declined by about 12%. The counties had 371 between Aug. 21-27, compared to 421 during the prior week.
The latest case count is the lowest in a week since July 10-16. Case levels have been in a general plateau since about July 17-23, staying at elevated levels compared to summer 2021 but not spiking upward like previous waves during the pandemic.
The south-central region's situation echoes what's happening statewide, said Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst who's been tracking COVID-19 trends during the pandemic.
“I’m ever so slightly optimistic, because we haven’t seen meaningful movement upward," he said. "It’s largely been a plateau with minimally upward directionality."
Late August 2021 was about when cases started to rise ahead of fall and winter surges. The surges ended up being the most deadly stretch yet during the pandemic.
Any case decline this close to the fall, when levels could be expected to rise again based on seasonal trends seen in 2020 and 2021, is a welcome sign. Wastewater data trends, leading indicators used to monitor COVID-19, also looked somewhat promising this week in south-central Minnesota and statewide, Wingert said.
Newly authorized booster doses appear likely to be available in September, providing further protection from COVID-19's worst outcomes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced updated authorization Wednesday, paving the way for boosters targeting both an original strain of COVID-19 along with the strain common to BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.
These "bivalent" boosters will have Moderna versions for individuals 18 and older and Pfizer versions for individuals 12 and older. Both will be single booster doses.
“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” stated FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf in the announcement.
Minnesotans who've been vaccinated and boosted are less likely to get COVID-19, become hospitalized and die from the illness.
South-central Minnesota has now had at least 527 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Nicollet County accounts for 72 of them, while Waseca County has had 41.
A total of 13,117 Minnesotans have died of the illness.
