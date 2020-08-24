NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato Police Department is looking for a vandal or vandals who damaged three parks during the weekend.
Someone tipped over benches, flower pots and garbage cans at Centennial Park on the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Lake Street, removed several water sprinklers at Wheeler Park and drove a vehicle over grass at Spring Lake Park.
The damage value is still being tallied.
Anyone with information about the vandalism or who witnessed something that could help police is asked to call 507-625-7883.
