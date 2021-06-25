MANKATO — A '90s rocker, a rock tribute band and local bands playing in tribute to a local musician will perform at this year's RibFest.
Vetter Stone Amphitheater has announced three of the festival's main acts.
Scott Stapp will headline Friday, Aug. 6. He was the front man for the multi-platinum rock band Creed.
Hairball headlines on Aug. 7. The Twin Cities-based band covers arena rock.
Sunday night will pay tribute to Steve Murphy, a Mankato blues and rock musician who died of cancer last year. Members of his Murphy Brothers Band will perform, along with his son and The Jade Murphy Band and the Rain Kings.
A headliner for Thursday, Aug. 5 will be announced on July 5.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday at ticketmaster.com and the Mayo Clinic Event Center ticket office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.