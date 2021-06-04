MANKATO — Three people were treated for minor smoke inhalation following a cooking fire in a Mankato townhouse early Friday morning.
Grease caught fire while left unattended on a stove around 12:30 a.m. at 209 Joseph Path. The fire spread when an occupant tried to extinguish it with water, Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Sean Hayes said.
Three occupants were treated by paramedics at the scene. Damage was limited to the kitchen cabinets and stove.
Hayes issued a reminder that people should not leave cooking unattended and never put water on a grease fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.