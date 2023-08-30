KASOTA — A three-vehicle crash near Kasota resulted in two injuries Wednesday.
A State Patrol report states Keith John Kunkel, 58, of Madison Lake, was driving a Ford Explorer east on Highway 99 and Kaylee Christine Witts, 21, of Mankato, was driving a GMC Terrain north on Rabbit Road before the crash. One of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision with a Ford Fusion going west driven by Lynn Nelson Wilmes, 52, of Le Sueur, according to the report.
Wilmes and Kunkel's passenger, Rosemary Kunkel, 53, were reportedly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
