ST. JAMES — Three people were charged with welfare fraud Wednesday in Watonwan County District Court.
Narongsack Alex Phengdouangdeth, 53, of Butterfield; Sorabia Herrera, 40, of St. James; and Isabel Villanueva De Flores, 36, of Madelia, were charged with a felony count of wrongfully obtaining public assistance.
Phengdouangdeth allegedly received more than $13,000 in medical assistance for which he wasn’t eligible after he failed to disclose his wife’s income on application forms.
Herrera fraudulently received almost $15,000 in benefits because she did not report her own income or her spouse’s income from working at jobs under false names, the court complaint said.
De Flores allegedly failed to report her husband’s income and received nearly $7,000 in cash assistance and food support for which she was not eligible.
