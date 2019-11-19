MANKATO — S.S. Boutique soon will sell donated clothing along with giving items to community members in need.
The Mankato-based nonprofit previously has run a free clothing and accessories store. Community members need not prove they are low income or fill out any paperwork to take home items they need, all of which have been donated by other people and organizations.
As S.S. Boutique has grown, so too has its operating expenses. Leaders of the all-volunteer-run organization have been searching for new fundraising opportunities.
They have decided to open a thrift store and use sales proceeds to support its free clothing service.
The nonprofit is moving into a new space in the Village East Center at Hoffman Road and South Victory Drive. The store will open early next year.
Co-leader Jaime Spaid said the new thrift store will both help the organization reach financial stability and reach more people in need.
The store will sell its donated goods at extremely low prices, Spaid said. The goal is to get needed items into the closets of people who are struggling to make ends meet but would not otherwise ask for help.
Everyone will be welcome to shop at the store. Shoppers of all backgrounds can support the nonprofit while finding bargains and keeping clothing out of the landfill, Spaid said.
Meanwhile the organization will continue to give clothing to anyone in need upon request. But the distribution system will change at the new site.
Currently some beneficiaries opt to come pick out items for themselves. To protect privacy at the new and, it is expected, busier site, Spaid said recipients will make requests in advance with a list of needs and style preferences. Volunteers will pick out items and have them ready for pickup.
Social service organizations refer many of S.S. Boutique's recipients. People in need also can request help themselves by sending a message through the organization's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ssboutiquemn.
The needs of the free clothing recipients will get first priority for the items donated by the community, Spaid said, and excess items will be offered for sale in the store.
Winter outerwear for adults, boots for all ages, men's jeans and unworn undergarments for all ages are the most needed donations currently. Donations can be dropped off at Bounce Town in Mankato and at the new store once it opens.
S.S. Boutique will close its existing space on First Avenue to walk-ins on Thursday. People in immediate need can make appointments during the transition.
Volunteers will be needed to assist with the move. Requests for help will be posted on the organization's Facebook page.
Leaders hope to open their new location in mid or late January. The store will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Hours have not yet been decided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.