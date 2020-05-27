Staying at home for the past few months means spring cleaning received piles of attention from some residents. Thrift stores are witnessing the proof of just how intense the focus has been.
“Let’s just say, that end of the building is on fire,” Again Thrift Store Manager Heather Condon said referring to the area of the store where donations are received.
“People are very excited to get rid of their stuff. May has always been one of our busiest months for receiving donations. Now we’ve got March, April and half of May stacked on top of each other.”
More time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has meant more for evaluation. What about those old clothes and that couch in the basement? Do we really still need them?
The answer in many cases appears to be no, as thrift stores are receiving a high volume of donations. And in some cases, more than they can handle.
Garbage will always be part of the equation for thrift stores. It’s just the nature of taking donations. However, Minnesota Valley Action Council’s Again store is struggling to keep up with the trash, simply because it’s getting so many donations in general.
The store planned to take donations until 6 p.m. daily last week but had to turn donors away early each day with garbage buildup being a major reason why.
“People aren’t just cleaning out a drawer. They’re cleaning out their closets, their attics, their garages, their basements,” Condon said. “We’re trying to do the best we can.”
It’s not just the donors that are happy to have the stores open. It’s also the shoppers.
Again’s first day back was May 18, and Condon said sales were up about 100% from a normal business day. It hasn’t been quite that good in the following days, but it’s still been much better than normal.
At VINE Home Thrift Store, business also has been good both ways. The store doesn’t take clothes but has gotten a steady stream of household items and furniture since it reopened last week.
“It’s great that stores are open so that we can do this,” Kayli Guevara said while shopping at VINE.
Added VINE shopper Bonnie Olson: “This was the first place I wanted to have open up. I couldn’t get here soon enough.”
Neither store is isolating donations at this time, as there are already cleaning protocols in place for different items.
However, Condon said workers are being protected while handling items via gloves, masks and disinfectant spray. Again is using drop-off bins as a way to keep customers and employees separate, with customers being instructed to honk if they have a question or need help.
At VINE there is plexiglass at the register, along with arrows to direct customers through the store in an orderly fashion. Store Manager Dave Gefre said VINE is also doing “contactless donations” and cleaning items diligently.
“We do clean all items before they get on the floor,” he said.
Hopp’s Thrift Store has reopened and is also getting plenty of business. Employee Jean Hopp stressed how important thrift stores are as a resource for the community, and said people have been coming in to thank them for reopening.
“We have a lot of regular customers. We were glad to see them, and they were glad to see us,” Hopp said. “They were really craving the thrift store thing.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.