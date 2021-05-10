MANKATO — For the second year in a row, a Mankato service club has canceled its popular drum and bugle corps show.
Thunder of Drums organizers cited the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for not offering what would have been the 30th show sponsored by Mankato Kiwanis Club.
After canceling all shows last year, the organization that coordinates member drum corps, Drum Corps International, is offering a small series of shows this year in host cities where the major drum corps are located.
Mankato's show will resume after pandemic restrictions ease and when DCI events are proven to be safe, according to a press release from Kiwanis Club member Doug Faust, who serves as Thunder of Drums planning committee chairman.
