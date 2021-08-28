MANKATO — Charles Olmanson peeked outside after the first thunderstorm blew through Mankato Saturday to check on the tarp that was protecting his recreational vehicle.
The tarp he'd placed after a tree branch fell on top of his 1993 Gulfstream Sunstorm earlier in the week was still firmly in place. But there was another surprise outside his home on Park Lane near Sibley Park.
A second, even larger branch had fallen on top of the RV. The limb snapped off a tree in the boulevard right-of-way, damaging not only the already damaged roof but also the windshield this time.
It was among a number of downed trees or tree limbs reported across south-central Minnesota Saturday evening.
Tornado warnings were issued in portions of Brown and Nicollet counties and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in areas including Mankato and St. Peter.
A trained spotter reported a funnel cloud around 1 mile north of Madelia at 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Cloud rotation also was reported in Brown County.
Most of the tree damage reports were in Brown County, including in New Ulm, St. James, and Sleepy Eye, according to law enforcement scanner traffic and reports to the National Weather Service.
Xcel Energy reported a handful of power outages in Mankato and North Mankato.
A second round of storms appears to be headed toward the Mankato area, arriving late Saturday night.
Olmanson wasn't able to get inside his RV Saturday night but he said he expects the second branch delivered a fatal blow.
“She purred. She loved the road. But I think she's ran her last race,” Olmanson said.
The damaged RV won't cancel their plans for one last camping trip of the summer next weekend, however.
“We're still going,” Olmanson said. “But I guess we're taking the big tent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.