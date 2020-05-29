MANKATO — With Minnesota entering peak tick season, an expert on disease vectors is advising residents to scan for the pests after spending time outdoors.
Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are most visible between around mid-May and mid-July. About 40% have the potential to transmit Lyme disease.
Humidity is one of main variables influencing whether the ticks will thrive in a given season, said Dave Neitzel, supervisor in the vector-borne disease unit at the Minnesota Department of Health.
“In years where we have drought conditions, we have fewer cases of tick-transmitted disease,” he said.
So recent humid weather could be just what the ticks needed. They’re more likely to lay low to preserve moisture when it’s dry and windy, making it harder to latch onto passersby.
Another type of tick, American dog ticks, survive better in drier temps. Also known simply as wood ticks, this type is more of a nuisance than a danger because it doesn’t carry Lyme disease and rarely spreads other diseases.
For black-legged ticks, people should particularly be on the lookout for tiny nymphs crawling on them when they return from wooded areas. Being harder to spot makes them especially dangerous, despite carrying disease at a lower rate than adults.
“It’s only about a millimeter in length,” Neitzel said. “People just don’t see them, so the ticks are able to feed long enough.”
Research suggests ticks need to be attached to humans for one to two days to transmit Lyme disease. Most people would notice an adult tick on themselves in time, but nymphs are tougher to find.
Neitzel’s research teams scoured the Minnesota River Valley last year for ticks, finding them in the New Ulm area. The numbers didn’t approach central Minnesota’s tick populations, but they did further confirm how wide the pest’s territory is in Minnesota.
Closer to the Mankato area, Nicollet County Public Works Director Seth Greenwood hadn’t yet heard many reports of ticks in May. It usually isn’t difficult to find them come June though, he said, whether in Seven Mile Creek or while surveying county roads.
To stave off ticks, Neitzel recommended people use a repellent with DEET on the lower half of their bodies before venturing into wooded and bushy areas. Another option is applying permethrin repellent to clothing, which can be effective for up to several weeks.
No repellents are 100% effective, however, Neitzel said, which is why people should always keep an eye on themselves once they return from the outdoors this time of year.
