ST. PETER — After what looked like a stagnant housing market in St. Peter last fall, city officials and City Council members struck a more optimistic tone in their latest discussion on the topic Monday.
A November 2020 memorandum from Community Development Director Russ Wille to the council outlined the “many challenges” the city faced with its housing market. Private, single-family lots were lacking, while the multi-family market’s vacancy rate was well below the ideal levels.
Housing sales and rentals remain “tighter than tight,” said City Administrator Todd Prafke on Monday, but the city is starting to see traction.
His assessments came during the council’s goal session Monday, during which city staff shared some of the tools the council can use to spur development. Whatever route the council chooses, the discussion made clear the city doesn’t have much of a surplus of housing options available.
“What I hear the council telling staff is there’s need for additional housing at almost all levels,” Prafke said.
Back in November, Wille’s memorandum stated the city’s Traverse Green subdivision wasn’t developing at the anticipated rate. Of the 59 single-family and two multi-family lots added in 2016, 20 had been developed.
Nine of the 20 were developed as speculative homes in a partnership between the city and the Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, while Habitat for Humanity developed seven and the other four were private developments.
Wille’s memorandum also noted 60-plus units would be coming to North Traverse Green in late 2021.
Compared to back then, Wille expressed more optimism Monday based on what he’s hearing from contractors. Two parties reached out to Wille saying they were considering building speculative homes on the periphery, two other private inquiries came in for bare lots, and the housing partnership is reportedly discussing a townhouse project on one of the multi-family lots — among other unrelated projects in various stages of development.
Wille also said the housing partnership is working with the local Islamic Center to alert Muslim families who may be interested in homeownership to buying opportunities.
Council members said they were encouraged to hear housing projects were picking up since last fall.
“I don’t want to jinx us but I hope that things are going to be moving in the right direction,” said Council member Shanon Nowell, who works at Gustavus Adolphus College. “ … I’m always trying to get (new hires at Gustavus) to St. Peter and it’s hard when there’s just no place for them to live when they get here.”
Many residents reach out about lack of housing options, said Council member Keri Johnson.
“These things take time, but it is encouraging to hear things are happening and developers are interested,” Johnson said.
Council member Brad DeVos called on the city to keep working with Habitat for Humanity, which regularly adds new workforce housing to the community. The projects rely on volunteer labor to help with costs and the housing ends up going to families in need.
To promote further housing development, the city’s tools include covering infrastructure and certain other public improvement costs for developers as part of a “Chapter 429” agreement. The developer would then repay the city through a negotiated development agreement or through assessments.
Other tools would be allowing developers to build homes on bare lots and then pay for the lot when sales close, or having the city build speculative homes. The council has moved away from the latter approach in recent years, but Prafke said rethinking it could be a way for the city to add some new homes.
Mayor Chuck Zieman noted tight housing markets are a national problem. He said he follows housing markets in similar communities and sees the same issues.
“We can help all we can, and hopefully we will be able to do something, but it’s not exclusive to us,” he said.
As the year goes on, Johnson and Nowell said they’d like occasional updates on housing progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.