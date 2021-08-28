MANKATO — As of Friday afternoon, a white convertible had not moved for days from a downtown parking lot. The space is reserved for use by an employee of a nearby business, not the person with the keys to that vehicle.
The convertible’s owner probably won’t face a fine if he or she leaves the car there over the weekend, but that privilege is set to expire Monday when public parking restrictions are reinstated in Mankato.
The decision to again start monitoring downtown parking is in response to abuses in the city’s ramps.
“It’s been clear to us that this had been becoming a problem,” said Parker Skophammer, the city’s director of administrative services.
People who like to linger downtown will face fines if their vehicles are parked too long in two-hour parking spaces. For several months, drivers could park almost anywhere they pleased in public lots and ramps or leave their vehicles for as long as they liked. The decision to lift restrictions began in March 2020 as a response to the pandemic’s effect on downtown business, Skophammer said.
“We lifted the restrictions in March 2020; they will be reinstated Aug. 30.”
City employees, including parking lot maintenance staff, will be on the watch between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays for where people park and how long vehicles are in one spot.
Drivers who don’t respect others’ spaces and downtown visitors who tarry too long will be fined at least $15 for an offense.
“If you don’t pay your fine within 30 days (for overtime parking in a restricted-time space), the cost goes up to $25,” Skophammer said.
Two hours of free parking is provided on weekdays at designated downtown streets and lots through the City Center area. Parking in those spaces is free during weekends.
Parking above the gate arms in City Center ramps is free for the first two hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. The fee for using a parking space for longer than two hours is $3 per day.
Ramp parking fees of $5 may be charged on evenings when events are scheduled at the downtown civic center.
Overnight parking on public streets is prohibited in Mankato.
Fines may be paid in person or mailed to the Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St., Mankato, MN 56001.
For a map of downtown public parking spaces, go to the Mankato city website.
