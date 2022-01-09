South-central Minnesota has a rich history and no one can tell the stories and preserve the artifacts of daily life better than county historical societies.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society is kicking off a multi-year fundraiser to bring a needed update, modernization and expansion of its History Center.
Like in many counties, the society has moved from building to building over the years and since 1987 has been between Warren and Cherry streets in the former Summit Center/former Newman Center building.
Current fundraising is for the first phase, which will replace and upgrade the parking lots. Nothing sexy about that, but one of those things that has to be done.
“It’s falling apart and there are accessibility issues for people with disabilities,” Director Jessica Potter said.
The society already has done some other needed maintenance work, including asbestos abatement, boiler replacement and fixing the roof.
The society will also soon be fine-tuning plans for what a major addition to the building should look like.
“We’re looking at what Blue Earth County needs. It may be a history center/community center, or something else. We want to find out what people want to see in this building,” Potter said.
The existing building was built in 1960 as the Catholic Newman Center, part of the old MSU lower campus. But by 1980, the center left as the campus moved to the hilltop. The Summit Center took over, using the building as a senior center, with the Historical Society moving into part of the building in 1987. When VINE renovated the old Nichols building, they moved the senior center services there, leaving the Historical Society to use the whole building.
While a 1960 building may not strike people as a suitably historic building for a history center, Potter is quick to point out that history isn’t only found in century-plus-old buildings.
“This building is historic in representing student life on the valley campus and it represents a major impact of how the (local) limestone was being used in the ‘60s.”
While our famed local limestone is often associated with just building foundations or facades, the whole former Newman Center building was made with the stone.
“It’s a very solid building,” Potter said.
“Preservationists are really looking at preserving the 1960s architecture.”
Indeed, Mankato, of all places, should recognize value in buildings that may seem outdated or no longer useful. We lost far too many great buildings during the “urban renewal” drive of the late 1970s that wiped out blocks of downtown buildings.
Still, the current history center is in need of a thoughtfully planned addition and updates to the existing building.
For one thing, it could use some big doors.
The Historical Society has lots of historic vehicles, including carriages. They’re now jammed into the Hubbard House’s carriage house a few blocks away from the center. But Potter said the vehicles could be much better displayed and enjoyed — one or two at a time — if the society could get them inside the History Center, something it can’t do now.
“If we plan for additions and renovations to allow things like that to come into the building, that’s a whole different experience for people to see exhibits.”
While we see history centers and historical societies as a place we love to go view exhibits, their primary job is more behind the scenes.
“It’s to collect and preserve the history of Blue Earth County. That’s our job,” Potter said.
That’s why more storage space is always needed.
“We’re in the business of storage. The exhibits are the cherry on top of the sundae, but we need a lot of storage. We can maybe have 100 wedding dresses in storage, but only one on display.”
A city the size of Mankato and county the size of Blue Earth deserve a top-notch history center. Potter invites people to share in its design and function.
“We want people to dream with us.”
Of course, people are also needed to provide the funds necessary.
To donate to the campaign, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/donate or call the History Center at 345-5566 to make arrangements.
