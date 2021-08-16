NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society has changed the location and times for two programs offered during this week's U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 commemoration.
The change to a larger venue is a health safety effort in response to the pandemic.
Historian-author Corrine Marz will present “Aaron Meyer: His Family and Neighbors Escape From Lake Shetek” and “Alexander Ramsey’s Words of War” during a free presentation 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Turner Hall, 102 S. State St.
Mayor Terry Sveine, a past president of BCHS, will discuss what New Ulm was like in 1862 during a free presentation 12:15 p.m. Friday at Turner Hall.
For more information about commemoration events, call 233-2621 or go to: facebook.com/BrownCountyHistoricalSocietyMN.
