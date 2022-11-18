I hail from a family of makers and givers.
Topics at a recent cousin gathering: forging iron into garden tools and using scroll saws to cut wood into intricately designed holiday ornaments.
Stitchery also is in our genes. I did not inherit the trait. However, my home is well-stocked with quilts created by my sisters as well as their crocheted gifts to me — multicolored afghans, dish clothes and scrubbies.
Me, I'm a creative who's a bit behind on filling relatives' and friends' requests for wood block prints and oil paintings.
I have been known to make crafts, too, but right now, my home studio shelves are filled with unfinished projects.
Last May I was excited to be in a class taught by a local artisan who uses beads and wire to make beautiful tabletop trees.
I wrapped strands of copper to form the trunk and branches of a blossoming apple tree. Time ran out, so I brought the unfinished project home. It is sitting next to a bowl filled with pink beads on a table in an upstairs room.
The chances are dubious that I will complete that spring project in time to offer it in a Christmas gift exchange.
Thank heavens for Minnesota's many arts and craft fairs where I can buy handmade gifts. It's now mid-November and — for the first time in a long time — my holiday shopping is nearly done.
I started my gift-buying during annual The Meander art crawl the first weekend in October. With a map in my hands and Karin Mack, a friend from my high school days, at the wheel, we traveled from the headwaters of the Minnesota along winding roads in the upper river valley.
We began our shopping by visiting several vendor booths set up in the Red Barn near Big Stone Lake.
By mid-afternoon, we were caught up on each other lives and the back seat of Karin's car held her newly acquired still-life painting from a local artist. Dainty bags holding handmade scented candles and greeting cards were tucked in around the canvas.
That following Saturday, another friend, Norine Dupre, and I joined a huge crowd of craft lovers at Makers Fair in St. Peter. Nicollet County Fairgrounds was filled with vendors selling jewelry, pottery, knit hats and scarves, as well as hand-painted holiday decorations.
"I love seeing the creativity of all the ladies and gentlemen, and I like to buy handmade craft items rather than store bought," said Norine, who added that sometimes she borrows vendors' ideas to make her own creations.
The morning of shopping concluded with a brunch at Nicollet Cafe. We were joined by Norine's friends, a mother-daughter team who'd also attended Makers Fair.
"I really like the fun and the camaraderie of craft fairs." Norine said.
Vendors often bond while sitting near each other on weekends throughout the craft-selling season.
Minnesota Sno Flakes booth operator Jane Laven has a business plan for her retirement income, along with training in how to be a successful entrepreneur. She also has a weakness for a hot beverage made from cocoa bombs created in the kitchen of a fellow vendor.
"We do exchanges — that's not something I do on a regular basis."
Laven was at a Nov. 5 craft and vendor show at the St. Peter Armory. She will be part of holiday craft shows Saturday at The Eagles Club in Mankato and Dec. 3 at Lake Crystal Recreation Center.
"This time of year, I like to arrive a little early and look around. There's such a festive atmosphere," Laven said.
Vendors are not charged a fee to set up a booth at craft fairs sponsored by the Eagles Auxiliary. Instead, they contribute to a fundraiser that supports the auxiliary's charity projects.
"We do ask them to donate one of their items to our silent auction," said Auxiliary Secretary Judy Spencer.
Laven will be one of six vendors at the Dawn's Cowgirl Kitchen fair in rural Nicollet Dec. 10-11. The show's organizer, Dawn Molitor, will be selling homemade canned items and baked goods and serving as host to two local authors who will have books for sale.
Molitor schedules her annual show late in the year after she and her husband, Wayne, finish the field work on their farm. Last year she scheduled the vendor fair over six days. The time investment was too much compared to her profits.
"This year, I'm back to two days ... and there will be something new. I'm selling take-and-bake items — they should make great gift items."
Norine has been to Molitor's show in earlier years. She gives the event high marks. We probably will spend a few hours together shopping at the 2022 Dawn's Cowgirl Kitchen.
Hopefully, the holiday presents I bought will be shipped out by then to my great-nephews and great-nieces, sisters and brothers-in-law. I plan to eat some the goodies I buy from Molitor on my 15-minute drive home from her farm.
On election night, I made a little extra cash by working for The Associated Press, calling in results. Part of that pay went for an addition to my home art collection, a small carving by Sister Mary Ann Osborne.
I visited her studio Saturday on Good Counsel Hill for her "Twinkling Wood Chips" exhibit and wooden crafts sale.
Sister was joined by some of her relatives who were selling their handmade jewelry. I was accompanied by my second cousin, Jason Zahn, who bought a stained-glass piece to display in a window of his home.
"After all the open houses earlier this year, I had not planned to do a fall event this year, but people kept asking me about it. I really don't care if I sell many things; it's just good to be able to see everybody," Osborne said.
Staff writer Edie Schmierbach can be reached at eschmierbach@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.