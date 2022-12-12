Tis the season, to volunteer.
When winter comes and snowbirds go south, area nonprofits rally to fill volunteer posts.
“Some people go south for the winter or travel,” said Adam Massmann, VINE program director. “The poor weather makes it not so nice, too. And a lot of our volunteers are retired, so they have other obligations. They watch their grandchildren or some are working part time. They’re busy.”
VINE is looking for Meals on Wheels drivers, those to help with Visiting Volunteers and people to provide transportation. They’re also seeking volunteers in their thrift store.
“Some programs are OK and others need volunteers,” Massmann said, and he steers those interested in volunteering to visit vinevolunteers.org. “There is a need for volunteers.”
“We appreciate all the volunteers we currently have,” he said. “They make a big difference in the services we provide. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do all we do. We are just thankful for what they do for us and for the community.”
At the YWCA, a pending need is for coaches for Girls on the Run, which is an after-school program starting in mid-February that’s centered around physical activity and also focuses on social and emotional learning for girls in grades 3 to 5. You don’t need to be a runner to help out, said Kim Danger, the YWCA’s interim executive director.
There’s a training program for coaches, as well as a cursory background check, and the time commitment for volunteers is about two hours a week for 10 weeks. “If you’re willing to mentor girls in grades 3 through 5, that’s the main qualification,” Danger said.
The YWCA needs 40 coaches each season. Anyone age 18 or older qualifies as a volunteer.
“We have some senior citizens who like to help, which is really nice,” Danger said. “We like to have the girls exposed to a wide range of mentors. The main thing that is important is that they’re passionate about helping girls.”
At area food shelves, volunteers are also in demand. Another two to three volunteers a day are needed at ECHO Food Shelf, and at the St. Peter Food Shelf, volunteers are needed for weekly cleaning as well as unloading truck shipments two times a month. St. Peter specifically needs volunteers who are able to lift 10 to 50 pounds while unloading the trucks of food.
“There’s a variety of different opportunities at the Y, especially at this time of year,” said Tom Schueneman, director of social responsibility at the Mankato Family YMCA. “An organization like the Y is always looking for folks who are interested in volunteering.”
Areas where volunteers are needed include youth development, youth sports, aquatics, mentoring and the Forever Well older, active adult program. Schueneman said staff is already starting to plan for summer camps, and seek scores of volunteers to help pull those off.
For mentoring, the biggest need is for male mentors to be matched with boys, he said. The wait time for a boy to be matched with a male mentor is a year to two years long.
Volunteering is a rewarding “give back to the community,” Schueneman said. “It’s expanding knowledge and skills around different experiences that they might not have otherwise. They get to develop new relationships, and they’re working to offer some give back and service. In the end, sometimes it’s just to learn and grow and to have fun.”
At Partners for Housing, the Peddle Past Poverty fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 25 is in need of volunteers, said Trisha Anderson, executive director. In particular, Partners for Housing seeks volunteers with local business connections to solicit event donations.
As many as 25 to 40 volunteers are needed to help host Peddle Past Poverty, she said, which is the nonprofit’s most critical fundraiser of the year, raising more than $75,000 last year.
Laura Murray, director of operations and communications for the Greater Mankato Area United Way, which serves Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties, said Mankato is a special place in that it doesn’t struggle to recruit volunteers as much as some other communities do.
Our community, she said, is “stepping up. We haven’t really felt the crunch.”
The United Way reports that more than 1,300 volunteers help out annually, giving more than 10,000 hours of service total, in a variety of areas and for dozens of area nonprofits.
“If people are interested, we can definitely get them connected,” Murray said. “We’d love to chat with them and see what they’re interested in doing.”
“Again and again, we hear how special our community is, and for many reasons, but it all comes back to the generosity of people here,” she said. “We are unique in that when we put out a call for help, people answer and continually step forward, which is really, really great.”
The United Way connects volunteers with openings via their website at getconnected.mankatounitedway.org.
Alison Troldahl, with Mankato Area Public Schools, represents a public entity versus a nonprofit, but said they too are always seeking new volunteers.
“We always like families to be engaged in their children’s classrooms, and we are always looking for retired seniors to partner with us as volunteers,” she said. “Many of our longtime retired senior volunteers did not come back after COVID. But I feel like we’re rebounding.”
To volunteer with the school district, go to isd77.org and click on “get involved.”
