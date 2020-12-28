MANKATO — The former post office building in downtown Mankato has been purchased by Titan Development and Investments in Rochester.
The sale price of the historic building hasn't been disclosed. Calls to Titan from The Free Press were not immediately returned.
The U.S. Postal Service put the two-story 1896 Kasota stone building at 401 South Second St. up for sale four years ago with a price tag of $1.6 million.
This fall the building was no longer being listed for sale online, but the buyer wasn't known until recently when Titan's name was listed as the owner on county property records.
Named a top Developer of the Year by Minnesota Real Estate Journal, Titan Development & Investments focuses on the development of hospitality properties, commercial projects, market-rate apartments, affordable housing, and senior living communities in several states.
Gus Chafoulias, a prominent Rochester developer, was chairman of Titan. Chafoulias died earlier this month at age 85.
Chafoulias was responsible for much of downtown Rochester’s skyline. In the 1980s he led the rebuilding of a declining downtown with the construction of what is now the DoubleTree Hotel, the University of Minnesota-Rochester, and Centerplace Office Building.
Since then he and Titan have behind numerous major projects in Rochester, including more recently building the new Hilton Hotel as part of the Destination Medical Center initiative.
The Mankato post office building served as a federal courthouse and the base of the city's postal services for more than a century. In recent years, though, most postal operations moved to a distribution center on the north end of town, leaving only a fraction of the downtown building still in use.
In 2014, the expectation was the sale and move might take only a year or so. That didn't come to fruition. In the past years, other developers had made offers on the post office building but did not come to an agreement with the USPS. Potential reuses of the building included a mix of office/retail space and potentially apartments or a boutique hotel in part of the large structure.
A smaller post office opened this year at 220 East Main St.
