MANKATO — Strong winds and low humidity values ideal for wildfires are predicted today throughout the Mankato region, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning until 6 p.m. for the several Minnesota counties including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan.
Residents of these counties should not burn any materials outdoors until the warning is lifted. NWS also advises residents should check the sites of their recent outdoor fires to ensure materials are not smoldering.
Statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions are updated daily on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' webpage.
