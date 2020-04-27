MANKATO — Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and evening when gusty winds and low humidity values are predicted throughout the Mankato region, the Minnesota Incident Command System said in a press release.
The Fire Weather Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for several Minnesota counties including Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet, Sibley and Watonwan.
Residents of these counties should not burn any materials outdoors until the warning is lifted.
