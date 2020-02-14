MANKATO — A toddler is on life support and the child's mother is charged with felony assault.
Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27, of Mankato, brought her 16-month-old to the Mankato hospital Monday. The toddler was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court.
After an emergency procedure to relieve bleeding on the child's brain, the toddler was transferred to a Rochester hospital. Testing later suggested the child has no brain activity.
The toddler also has seven rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver, according to the court complaint.
Olinger told investigators the child fell down a flight of stairs. She later allegedly said she might have also hit her child's head on the side of a crib and she put her hand over the child's month in an attempt to get the toddler to stop crying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.