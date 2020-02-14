MANKATO — A toddler is on life support and the child's mother is charged with felony assault.

Chelsea Rae Olinger, 27, of Mankato, brought her 16-month-old to the Mankato hospital Monday. The toddler was not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County District Court.

After an emergency procedure to relieve bleeding on the child's brain, the toddler was transferred to a Rochester hospital. Testing later suggested the child has no brain activity.

The toddler also has seven rib fractures, two broken vertebrae and a lacerated liver, according to the court complaint.

Olinger told investigators the child fell down a flight of stairs. She later allegedly said she might have also hit her child's head on the side of a crib and she put her hand over the child's month in an attempt to get the toddler to stop crying.

