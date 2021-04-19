MANKATO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in Mankato Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to a medical emergency at 301 Eastport Drive in the Eastport Apartments. The child was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato and he was pronounced dead, according to a news release.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the Mankato Department of Public Safety in an investigation. No further details are being released.

