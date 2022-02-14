Walking upstairs to the balcony of Grace Lutheran Church on a given Sunday brings you to Chuck Hoogland, who finds himself in his 60th year playing the pipe organ.
The Mankato resident figured he’d be through with his beloved instrument once he reached his 60s — maybe, he thought, he would play for church services up to age 65. Now 74, Hoogland is beginning to joke that he’ll “probably die at an organ bench.”
“You just can’t get away from it because there’s just so few of them,” he recently said of the number of local organists. “There’s such a need. There just aren’t very many of us anymore.”
Hoogland’s predicament arose in part because a decreasing number of young people are learning to play the King of Instruments. The American Guild of Organists worries that too few incoming players will be around to take over the roles of longstanding church musicians.
In 2014 about three in five active organists were, like Hoogland, born from 1940 to 1959, the most recent survey conducted by the AGO shows. It also found that two in five had been in their current roles for 11 or more years.
After the post-war baby boom, the decline of new learners was precipitous. One in five organists were born from 1960 to 1979, and just 11% of the musicians were born in the two decades after that.
At the current rate of decline, the organization predicts its membership will be more than halved by 2045.
Chad Winterfeldt, a professor of music at Gustavus Adolphus College who specializes in the organ, said four to eight students enroll in his studio-based courses each semester. In the past 20 years, he said, music programs have seen a marked decline in the number of students majoring in organ studies.
College students may not have seen the organ as a primary instrument during worship services, he said. Pianos and guitars featured in praise bands have become more popular.
Though the pipe organ’s complexity and daunting appearance attracted Winterfeldt, it may ward away others.
Most church organs have three keyboards for one’s hands and a fourth for one’s feet. Shoes are specially made to press down on long wooden pedals.
The organist sits on a bench surrounded on either side by a panel of knobs or buttons called stops, which can be pulled or activated to control the sound and volume of the instrument. The trademark hum emits from an array of hundreds or thousands of pipes, the shapes and sizes of which alter the sound of air driven through them when a keyboard is pressed.
No matter a person’s reaction, though, it’s highly likely they first encountered the instrument at a church. Several local players say less exposure during religious ceremonies contributes to the falling number of people choosing to pursue organ playing professionally.
Hoogland’s path to the instrument began in church, where he loved its resonant sound, and blossomed into an affair that eclipsed half a century.
“It wasn’t long after my day when there wasn’t a cycle of organists anymore,” Hoogland said. “In my day life was pretty simple. But life for young people has gotten much more complicated. There’s so many more diversions and so many more things for kids to do.”
He grew up on a farm in Hollandale, a small town near Albert Lea, during the 1950s and 60s.
He was already learning to play piano when, at age 14, he received an odd call from the local Dutch Reformed Church. The usual stream of high school girls who learned to play the organ for church services had run dry. Leaders wanted the boy to learn.
“I really, really wanted to,” he said. “But I believed that I would be the first male organist on the face of the Earth, because I’d never seen a male organist or heard of it.”
Before he turned 15 — and before he was even ready, he said — Hoogland would play in a church service. His friends thought it was neat.
He learned to play from a retired music teacher, who for $5 (about $50 in 2022) picked a young Hoogland up from high school, drove him 15 or so miles out to the church, gave his protégé lessons and then took the boy home to his family’s farm.
“I remember the thrill of the sound,” Hoogland said of his early playing. “You could really feel it and sense it. Oh, it was a magnificent feeling.”
Despite his decision not to major in organ performance at St. Olaf College in Northfield — he opted instead to take two years of private lessons from the ill-mannered instructor — that feeling has kept him behind the keys at church services for a lifetime.
As a marine drafted into the Vietnam War, Hoogland said he played about five church services every Sunday and an average of two memorial services a week. After a stint in Owatonna, he became the full-time music director and organist at Christ the King Lutheran Church in 2002.
He recently ceded the position and assumed his role at Grace Lutheran, though he still occasionally plays for his former employer.
In lamenting the lack of new players, he recently called the instrument “the most versatile, complicated, majestic, magnificent and satisfying piece of audible art available to mankind.”
Yet he understands there are several barriers to learning the craft and making it a profession.
Organists commit to rising early and playing nearly every Sunday, not to mention holiday services, weddings and funerals. For years, Hoogland played four different Christmas Eve services.
One essentially needs access to a church to practice the hulking, expensive instrument.
Buying and installing a relatively small organ at Christ the King in 2006 cost $200,000 and a month of time, local AGO member Mark Thompson said. Higher labor and metal costs would make replacing the instrument a nearly $400,000 affair, he estimates.
“You basically can’t afford to have one of these in your living room,” Thompson said. “You need to have to go some place to play ‘em, to practice.”
Thompson said many local churches, including Christ the King, will make the organ available to aspiring students free of charge.
And lower wages mean playing the organ in a church or synagogue is a main source of income for only two of five active players, the AGO’s survey shows.
Grace Kunkel, 29, is the dean of the local AGO and plays the largest organ in Mankato at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. The church pays her a $32,000 salary, she said.
Organists at churches in the Twin Cities make closer to $50,000 a year on average, hiring data shows.
Kunkel’s youth makes her a rarity, a fact that was advantageous when she applied to the church. She began playing piano at 8 years old and planned to make the instrument her main focus until a professor at Luther College, in northeast Iowa, ignited her interest in the organ with virtuosic performances.
“What I’m really, really drawn to about the organ is just the versatility of it,” she said. “And just the range of dynamics and sounds — it’s like having an orchestra at your fingertips.”
She said of the 10 or so musicians who graduated alongside her, about half now serve as full-time organists.
Between kids in her parish who pay for lessons and the local minor seminary run by the church, she’s currently teaching 13 students how to play the organ.
“I feel optimistic that the organ will gain more popularity with young people — at least in this parish, because kids are exposed to it every weekend,” she said. “They’re really interested in it.”
In spite of the downward trend of new players, the national AGO hints at a positive outlook for new organists.
As baby boomers retire over the next two decades, many positions will become vacant, and the pool of qualified candidates is increasingly limited.
“Today is a very good time to be a young organist embarking on a career,” the organization concludes.
