MANKATO — As the COVID-19 pandemic puts further strain on families already struggling with economic stability, advocates used a virtual visit to Mankato this week to encourage people to seek tools helping them connect to assistance programs.
Representatives from Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota touted the resources during their Kids Count coffee event Wednesday hosted by the Greater Mankato Area United Way. They also shared data measuring economic stability statewide and in area counties.
The tools include Bridge to Benefits, which people can use as a guide to see if they’re eligible for public work support programs ranging from Medical Assistance to school meal programs to early learning scholarships.
For people who haven’t needed the programs in the past but do now due to the pandemic, the tool could be helpful, said Jennifer Bertram, Kids Count coordinator.
“Benefits are there to access when we need them,” she said. “We want to destigmatize accessing public benefits.”
The tool doesn’t enroll people in the programs but rather informs them what they’re eligible for. Attendees reported using it with clients to get them started.
A separate, newer tool highlighted during the event, the Economic Stability Indicator, goes more into the difficult decisions low-income families face to make ends meet. The defense fund’s primary audience for it was initially policymakers, as it could show them the potential impacts of current and proposed tax policies.
Defense Fund Outreach Coordinator Natletha Sumo encouraged community organizations to use it when working with families on financial counseling. It could help them see what programs they’d stand to gain or lose if their income rose or dropped.
“It educates families on what their options are,” she said.
Just as people are struggling to access programs, a local nonprofit worker who attended the event shared how challenging it’s been to connect with clients during the pandemic.
Jamie Kunkel-Schutter, a self-sufficiency counselor at Life-Work Planning Center, said the nonprofit has been “thinking outside the box” to get information to clients.
“Making those connections is the hardest, and not only connections with participants who are already enrolled or individuals who may be familiar with services, but the increase in individuals who have maybe never faced poverty or food insecurity before,” she said.
The local event came after the Defense Fund released its statewide Kids Count data book in November. One of the findings was how funding for some programs isn’t keeping up with rising needs.
Data for 2020 is harder to come by with the year just ending, but the defense fund used U.S. Census survey responses to gauge certain measures. About 84% of households reported using the $1,200 stimulus payments for daily expenses of debt payments, for example, underscoring how many families are struggling with economic stability.
In some measures, though, area counties are faring better than the state as a whole. Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca counties all ended up having a smaller percentage of students in their free school meal programs than the statewide percentage in the 2019-2020 school year, according to Kids Count.
Each county also had a smaller percentage of children without health insurance than the state as a whole, although the latest numbers dated back to 2018. Data from 2019, meanwhile, showed child abuse and neglect rates were significantly lower in the counties than Minnesota’s overall rate.
