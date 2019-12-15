Update: St. James graduate among guardsmen killed in crash.

James A. Rogers, Jr.

James A. Rogers Jr., who was born in Madelia and graduated from St. James High School in 2010, was killed along with two other National Guardsmen in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud on Thursday.

Mayo in Mankato nurses picket for new contract

MCHS nurses picket 1

Nurses picket outside Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s hospital Thursday. The Minnesota Nurses Association’s local union, representing about 560 Mankato nurses, and the hospital’s management have reached a standstill in negotiations over a new contract.

Waseca couples sentenced for child neglect

Dating app encounter ends in stabbing

Five charged with cloning credit cards

Go Fund Me set up for child with leukemia

Marriott hotel planned for downtown Mankato

Downtown hotel rendering

This preliminary architectural rendering shows a 117-room Marriott SpringHill Suites hotel planned for downtown Mankato. The hotel, to be built over an existing parking garage, would overlook the Front Street Plaza.

Ask Us: City has new suitor for civic center naming rights

Maverick football cruises to national championship game

Hostility common at Hagedorn's town hall meetings.

Hagedorn Town Hall 2

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (right) discusses issues of trade with a farmer at a town hall held at South Central College on Saturday afternoon.

