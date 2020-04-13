MANKATO — Outdoor warning sirens and NOAA weather radios will sound statewide during simulated tornado warnings slated 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
The tornado drills are planned in conjunction with Severe Weather Week.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in collaboration with the National Weather Service, are offering the drills as reminders for residents to prepare for seasonal threats from severe weather and to practice their emergency plans.
For more information, visit the Homeland Security and Emergency Management division page at: www.dps.mn.gov.
Blue Earth County’s Sheriff’s Office also will observe Severe Weather Week, exploring various weather-related topics on its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.