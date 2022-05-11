MANKATO — Storms blanketed the area Wednesday as foul weather came rolling in.
A tornado was reported just west of New Ulm at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
At about 7 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Crystal, or 15 miles southeast of New Ulm, moving east at 40 mph. There were 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
In Blue Earth, a funnel cloud was reported by county dispatch at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Power outages affected 1,625 customers in the Mankato area, reported Xcel Energy. The issue began around 7:30 p.m.
In Lake Crystal and the surrounding area, 1,500 customers were without power, according to BENCO Electric Cooperative. As of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews were en route to restore power.
