GAYLORD — A tornado reportedly touched down near Gaylord late Saturday, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service.
A spotter reported seeing a funnel cloud briefly touch down. The NWS had earlier issued a tornado warning in Sibley County around 7 p.m.
Much of south-central Minnesota is also getting hit by heavy rainfall, leading to flash flood warnings in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties.
The warning remains in effect for portions of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties until 3:15 a.m. Sunday.
The NWS reported "up to 2 inches" of rain had fallen in the Mankato area by 9:34 p.m. Another 2 to 4 inches were possible.
The severe weather was aided by a mix of extreme heat and humidity hitting the region Friday and Saturday. People in the warning areas are advised to move to high grounds and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
