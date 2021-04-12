MANKATO — Tornado drills are slated as part of statewide Severe Weather Awareness Week activities.
Minnesota communities' outdoor warning sirens and NOAA weather radios will sound simulated tornado warnings at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Earth County Emergency Management recommends all residents participate in drills, practice their emergency plan and build or refresh their emergency preparedness kits.
Each year, Homeland Security and emergency management departments collaborate with the National Weather Service to sponsor Severe Weather Week as a way to refresh, remind and educate residents about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page will feature information on weather safety topics through Friday. The topics are:
Tuesday — severe weather, lightning and hail.
Wednesday — floods.
Thursday — tornadoes.
Friday — extreme heat.
