GOOD THUNDER — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Monday evening in Blue Earth County. 

The dangerous storm was spotted at 9:10 p.m. near Good Thunder. It was expected to go through St. Clair, Pemberton and Waldorf by 9:45 p.m., according to NWS.

Strong thunderstorms hit Mankato as well. The storm brought gusting winds in excess of 40 mph, hail and torrential rainfall. 

The tornado warning expired at 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for Mankato, Lake Crystal and other cities south of Mankato until 10:30 p.m.

The NWS warned that the storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, causing damage to roofs, siding and trees. Heat, humidity and periodic thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through Wednesday.

