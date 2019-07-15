GOOD THUNDER — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning Monday evening in Blue Earth County.
The dangerous storm was spotted at 9:10 p.m. near Good Thunder. It was expected to go through St. Clair, Pemberton and Waldorf by 9:45 p.m., according to NWS.
Strong thunderstorms hit Mankato as well. The storm brought gusting winds in excess of 40 mph, hail and torrential rainfall.
The tornado warning expired at 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for Mankato, Lake Crystal and other cities south of Mankato until 10:30 p.m.
The NWS warned that the storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, causing damage to roofs, siding and trees. Heat, humidity and periodic thunderstorm chances are expected to continue through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.