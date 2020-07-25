Markers recently have been placed near five impressive houses in lower North Mankato. The inscribed metal signs stand on properties once home to residents responsible for much of the community’s development at the turn of the last century.
Pedestrians using sidewalks in the Wheeler Park neighborhood who stop to read the plaques on pedestals will be treated to city history as well as architectural information about the brick structures.
A 120th anniversary celebration of North Mankato in 2019 was an incentive for city officials to create a walking tour of sites significant to the city’s past. City Clerk April Van Genderen and Duane Rader, the water and parks superintendent, were tasked with finding marker factoids for the 2.3-mile tour.
“Mainly, we worked with Nicollet County Historical Society and Blue Earth County Historical Society,” Rader said.
Stops include the Otto Neige House on Sherman Street and the J.B. Nelsen House on Cornelia Street. The path then winds down Wheeler Avenue past the O.E. Bennett, A.L. Wheeler and W.J. Nixon houses.
Old photos of the designated homes were relatively easy to find. So were the backstories about four of North Mankato’s early movers and shakers. Neitge was a businessman and president of the village council; Nelsen was a building contractor and quarry operator who also had served as the council head; Bennett and Wheeler were co-owners of a profitable factory that produced the bricks for many homes in lower North Mankato.
Van Genderen and Rader found only scant information about one structure’s namesake, W.J. Nixon.
BECHS’ communications and archives manager, Heather Harren, aided in the search by providing a turn-of-the-century city directory.
“We went through that old phone book and discovered that at one point, Nixon was a constable,” Rader said.
That detail, along with a description of the two-story Queen Anne, is available to tourists who read the plaque at 442 Wheeler Ave.
Markers also have been placed near Monroe Elementary where long ago town residents attended baseball games at Tanley Field. Historical markers also were placed at the sites of early businesses, such as Marigold Dairy.
The walking tour takes about 35 minutes to complete. A free map brochure is available at the city office.
History buffs who want to find out more about the Cumming’s Ferry crossing will want to drive to the spot on the North Mankato side of the Minnesota River at the start of Judson Bottom Road, said Van Genderen, describing the city’s extension of the walking tour.
Rader said the city recently replaced a vandalized plaque at the site, where, during the 1850s, ferry boats were used to transport goods from Mankato to North Mankato and vice versa.
For their research, Van Genderen and Rader also used a 60-plus page document filled with maps, photographs and descriptions of properties throughout North Mankato. In 2018, Thomas R. Zahn and Associates was contracted by the city to prepare the historic context study.
“Basically, we do a framework of information about the history of a community,” said Zahn, whose firm has provided similar studies to Mankato and several Twin Cities communities. “We look for outstanding examples of historic structures — we have an eye for it.”
Zahn and his partners delve into the histories of a town’s churches and schools as well as its businesses and houses. Through the yearlong North Mankato study, the firm identified a need for North Mankato to integrate its three very defined periods of construction, especially structures built (up to the 1920s) along Belgrade, Nicollet and Park avenues.
Lake Street resident Tom Hagen, a member of Nicollet County Historical Society and a descendant of North Mankato’s first mayor, Wendell Hodapp, took Zahn on an auto tour of North Mankato neighborhoods.
Not much remains of his great-grandfather’s mansion for Hagen to show.
Hagen would like Zahn to return and give a public presentation that might spark residents’ interest in saving the city’s oldest buildings.
A strong advocate for preservation, Hagen’s not certain tours alone will ensure a future for North Mankato’s significant but not modern structures.
“We have recognition but not protection. The strongest protection (for the buildings) would be a neighborhood group or a local historic preservation commission.”
