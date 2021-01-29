MANKATO — Jennifer Davis-Kay has had a passion for the Betsy-Tacy books since she was a young girl.
Davis-Kay, a Massachusetts resident, is now a member of the Betsy-Tacy Society board, in part because of the pandemic. Before last year, the group was mostly Mankato-based with the series’ geographic roots based here. But with meetings and events online now, the group has been able to reach fans of the book series outside the Mankato area.
The board has been trying to find ways to continue being in the public eye as the biggest attraction — tours of the renovated homes of Betsy and Tacy — remain closed to the public. In part, because of the ability to connect with members outside the area through social media and virtual events, membership grew during the past year despite the lack of in-person activities.
Davis-Kay has been writing a new newsletter for members that includes activities such as photo essays.
“I’ve been working to spruce up the newsletters and have something fun and sparkly,” she said.
The board has been active on social media and hosted an online party to celebrate the birthday of the series’ author Maud Hart Lovelace who lived in Mankato and is buried in Glenwood Cemetery.
For Dyslexia Awareness Month in October, people in the community were filmed reading chapters of the book series in an effort to make the series more accessible.
“We are trying so hard to maximize opportunities in a Zoom environment and on social media,” said Sarah Tetzloff, a society board member.
Society membership has increased by one-fourth compared to last year to about 400 members. A challenge, though, has been reaching young people.
The society has been engaging fans of the books on Facebook, but most are adults. Members are trying to figure out how to bring younger generations to the series. They’ve primarily been working to get parents to introduce the books to their children.
Davis-Kay thinks the books have strong messages that can empower young women today. “Maud’s books hold up,” she said. “They’re an earlier model of feminism.”
Jameel Haque, a board member and history professor at Minnesota State University, has been working to develop an internship program with the board through the university. The board had two student interns last year.
“We are trying to deepen and enrich partnerships with local institutions,” he said.
Haque wants to increase visibility around the Mankato area being Deep Valley in the books. He hopes to make the area more of a destination for fans of the series and sees it as a potential way to help make revenue for the city.
While some local museums and history centers opened earlier this month, the board decided to remain closed to in-person events.
They are hoping to open in the summer, but because the Betsy and Tacy homes are small, there are issues around distancing and how many people can safely be inside at a time.
