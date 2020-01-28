MANKATO — Modernizing Tourtellotte Park, including dramatically transforming its aquatic components, could cost as little as $2.25 million if the 80-year-old swimming pool is replaced by a kid-focused splash pad. Or it could carry a price tag as large as $6.72 million if the existing facilities are saved and renovated and if new water features, restrooms, pickleball courts and more are added.
Mankato’s municipal swimming facility — originally constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1939-40 with substantial renovations to the pool in the early 1980s — includes a rustic stone bathhouse, a diving pool and a competition-quality 50-meter, eight-lane swimming pool. In need of renovations, the pool has also been the focus of community desires for more modern features such as water slides, a splash pad and a new zero-depth-entry pool for younger kids and families.
During a lengthy work session Monday night, the City Council heard from some big fans of the existing Tourtellotte Park pool and from at least one council member who wonders if the facility should be transformed into something more modern and less expensive.
“Essentially, what we came up with is a series of options for the council,” City Manager Pat Hentges said.
A full-scale water park is not being considered, partly because of high operating costs and partly because the location of Tourtellotte Park in a residential area isn’t conducive to the high traffic that would result.
A “core project” to preserve and expand the existing municipal swim facility would cost $4.85 million. More than $2 million of that cost involves adding a new zero-depth-entry pool, a handicapped accessible ramp to the existing 50-meter pool, a splash pad and replacement of pool mechanical systems. Nearly $500,000 would be for a new equipment building. And site improvements, such as upgrades to the parking lot, total another $370,000.
The council was also presented with optional features that would push the cost above $6.7 million.
The water-related options include a new plunge pool below a water slide feature ($263,000), adding public restrooms and concessions to the planned equipment building on the north side of the pool ($215,000), a plaster pool finish to limit the frequent repainting needed on the existing swimming and diving pool ($141,000) and an expanded pool deck ($19,000).
Adding parking stalls would require another $464,000, and an upgraded park playground would cost $200,000. A concrete pad for an ice-skating rink carries a price of $55,000, while a doubling of the pickleball courts and related amenities has an expense of $390,000.
All but the playground improvements could be financed with Mankato’s half-percent local sales tax. The $6.7 million in potential Tourtellotte Park spending would take two-thirds of sales tax capacity available in the next two or three years, however, even as proposed new indoor ice rinks and softball and baseball fields bring the total for requested sports and recreation facilities above $33 million.
The Tourtellotte Park cost estimates were developed by consultant SEH Inc., working with city staff, pool users such as the Mantas Swim Club and residents in the Tourtellotte Park neighborhood.
Alec Boyce of SEH commended the city for its collaborative approach when looking at the future of Tourtellotte.
“I’ve worked with a lot of communities, it’s the way it should be done,” Boyce said.
Several of those involved in the planning spoke to the council during the work session, including Mantas head coach Alex Lindstrom, who opposed the elimination of the existing swimming pool and diving well.
“It would leave our organization without a home,” Lindstrom said, adding that the facility is rare enough to attract swim teams from a broad area for a pair of annual summer meets. “The competition pool itself is one of six in the state of Minnesota.”
During summer Mantas sessions, 130-150 kids are in the pool, he said.
Including open swimming for the general public, overall attendance in 2019 was just under 15,000. The top attendance totals in recent years have been roughly 20,000.
The Tourtellotte Park neighborhood strongly supports saving the current pool and adding some features such as a splash pad and zero-depth-entry pool, said Kristi Lawton, president of the neighborhood association.
At a time when Mankato’s population is growing and summers are getting warmer, Lawton urged the council to drop any thoughts of eliminating the pool.
“I feel sick about it,” Lawton said of the prospect. “... There’s nothing like a pool in the summer and being in the water.”
Lynn Gehrke, who said she’s lived for 44 years “two houses from the pool,” offered a similar sentiment as she described children on bikes streaming to the pool on warm days.
“There’s just a little parade of them all summer long,” Gehrke said. “... Those little kids on bikes aren’t going to go over to North Mankato to swim.”
Council President Mike Laven, responding to Gehrke and Lawton’s concern that the existing pool might be eliminated, said the possibility had never been considered by anyone on the council, blaming the Free Press for giving residents a false impression that the idea was under consideration.
“It’s absolutely not true,” Laven said, even as Lawton and council members looked at a document titled “Alternative No. 1 — Splash Pad Only.”
The document stated that the alternative involved “complete removal of the existing 50-meter lap pool, diving well and wading pool along with the existing pool deck” at a cost of $75,000. The construction of a 6,000-square-foot splash pad — which would have no pools but numerous nozzles and fountains spraying water above a concrete pad — would cost $850,000.
“A splash pad doesn’t really sound like a pool,” Lawton told Laven.
Alternative No. 2 would eliminate the existing pools, replacing them with a smaller splash pad but adding a $1.5 million zero-depth-entry pool for a total cost of nearly $3.6 million.
The alternatives involving elimination of the Tourtellotte pool and diving well were developed at the request of Council member Jessica Hatanpa during a Jan. 6 council work session.
Part of the reason the costs remain high, even without the traditional swimming pool, is that the $912,000 in bathhouse improvements would still be needed, Hentges told Hatanpa Monday.
Hatanpa said she still supports considering the alternatives that would replace the existing pool with a large splash pad, noting that older grandparents can take grandkids to that sort of facility, that it can be open on warm days outside the three-month period that the municipal pool operates, and that operational costs would be less.
“Those are the things we need to think about before we plop down $5 million,” she said.
While the Tourtellotte pool might be beloved by the immediate neighborhood, Hatanpa said its popularity waves significantly when she talks to people living elsewhere in Mankato.
“Not one person wants just a remake of what is there,” she said.
Council member Dennis Dieken countered that none of the alternatives involve simply renovating the existing pool.
“We’re not going to have just what we have now,” Dieken said. “There will be many new features.”
After learning more details about proposed indoor ice rinks and a new east-side YMCA in February, the council will be tasked with prioritizing sales-tax-funded sports and recreation facilities at a work session in March.
