MANKATO — In 2014, a small but vocal group of Mankato pickleballers persuaded the City Council to spend $11,000 to refurbish two Tourtellotte Park tennis courts into six pickleball courts.
Nine years later, the number of players has increased faster than an overhead smash and the city is on the verge of spending nearly $500,000 to create something of a pickleball complex at Tourtellotte.
A project scheduled to break ground in April will create six more courts east of the current half-dozen with a concrete plaza in between that could eventually be home to bleachers, shade structures and picnic tables.
“It’s a beautiful location,” said John Sandry, president of the Mankato Area Pickleball Association, predicting the facility will be a magnet for avid pickleballers and casual players alike. “... The uses are unlimited as far as pickleball and family fun go.”
The Mankato Area Pickleball Association has grown from 24 members in 2014 to more than 300 today. The Picklebarn, a private for-profit club, debuted with eight indoor courts in September on Mankato’s east side. And the opportunity to play year-round seems to be only increasing the number of people interested in the game, which looks a bit like tennis but involves a racket similar to an oversized ping-pong paddle, a ball like a Wiffle ball and the fast-paced volleys of badminton.
“Six months ago, I knew everybody who played pickleball,” Sandry said. “The other night, there were 40 people playing (at the Picklebarn) and I knew five.”
Even without a formal survey, municipal staff couldn’t fail to notice the popularity of the original six courts — the only ones in Mankato’s park system — during warm weather months, said Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty.
“Anecdotally, if you go past there in the summer, they’re full and the parking lot is full,” McCarty said.
Like the original courts, the newer half-dozen will be lighted for nighttime use. Unlike the original ones, the new courts will have fencing between each court to keep errant hits from sending balls into adjacent courts.
With 12 courts and the center plaza for resting and spectating, the Tourtellotte pickleball complex will be ideal for hosting tournaments, according to Sandry.
“Then in combination with the Picklebarn, we can hold virtually any size event we want in the Mankato area,” he said.
But that’s just a bonus. The real benefit is for area residents already obsessed with the sport and those who are just discovering it or play it very casually, according to Sandry, who is in the former category, saying “I only play on days that end in ‘y’.”
At Tourtellotte, summer mornings bring swarms of similarly-minded retirees, followed by younger players as the day moves on.
“Some mornings, we’ve had upwards of 50 people there,” he said. “And it’s really picking up in the afternoons and evenings.”
If all goes according to plan, people will be playing to a soundtrack of construction equipment this spring and summer. Work is to begin on April 24 with the new courts ready for use by Aug. 31. First, though, the City Council has to send the project out for bids, something that is expected to happen Monday night.
With inflation hitting construction projects hard in recent years, the March 17 bid opening will be a critical moment. Already, the city has removed drinking fountains and plaza equipment such as bleachers to increase the likelihood that bids will come in within the $479,000 overall budget.
“We feel relatively confident,” McCarty said, noting that the spike in construction prices seems to be flattening.
The pickleball courts, however, have some uncommon components that make estimates a bit more tricky, including the playing surface on the top of the courts and the specialized “post-tension concrete” below that should allow the surface to last longer before cracks appear. If bids come in substantially below estimates, the council could decide to add the seating and shade structures to the plaza.
A parallel project will be underway at Tourtellotte Park’s municipal swimming pool this year, including a couple of features that will be used by the pickleballers. A pool mechanical building is to be built adjacent to the pickleball complex, and it will include a drinking water station for people to fill water bottles, McCarty said.
The $8.4 million pool project will also renovate the bathhouse, creating new bathrooms that should be available for pickleball players even when the pool isn’t open, although it will be about a 400-foot walk from the pickleball courts.
