MANKATO — Mankato's Tourtellotte Pool opens Friday.

There is no fee to use the facility at 310 E. Mabel St. The pool is open daily.

The pool schedule is:

• Lap swimming/water walking, noon to 12:50 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. daily.

• Hybrid swim: 1-5:30 p.m. daily; three lanes open for for lap swimming/half of pool available for open swimming.

The Olympic-size pool features a separate diving area and a heated wading pool for children up to 6 years old.

Lifeguards are on duty and concessions are offered.

To reserve the pool for a private event or for more information, call 387-7946 or 387-8255.

