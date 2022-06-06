MANKATO — Mankato's Tourtellotte Pool opens Friday.
There is no fee to use the facility at 310 E. Mabel St. The pool is open daily.
The pool schedule is:
• Lap swimming/water walking, noon to 12:50 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. daily.
• Hybrid swim: 1-5:30 p.m. daily; three lanes open for for lap swimming/half of pool available for open swimming.
The Olympic-size pool features a separate diving area and a heated wading pool for children up to 6 years old.
Lifeguards are on duty and concessions are offered.
To reserve the pool for a private event or for more information, call 387-7946 or 387-8255.
