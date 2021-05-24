MANKATO — Hours won’t be expanded at Mankato’s municipal swimming pool this year, but admission will be free, the City Council decided Monday evening.
Council President Mike Laven suggested dropping the $2.50 entry fee for Tourtellotte Pool last month, while other council members said their impression was swimmers wanted more evening hours. With the pool set to open in two weeks, Monday’s council meeting was the time to jump or get off the diving board.
Ultimately, there was little support for adding more evening swimming to the current Tuesday and Thursday nighttime hours offered — largely because of doubts that additional lifeguards and other pool staff could be recruited on short notice.
A majority of the council also seemed ambivalent about eliminating entrance fees, which will cost the city an estimated $16,000 in reduced revenue.
Laven argued that the city entirely subsidizes most park amenities and there’s no reason to not do the same for young swimmers.
“We’re requiring children to fund a pool that the taxpayers ... apparently don’t want to fund all the way,” Laven said.
Council member Karen Foreman suggested, instead, returning to the pre-pandemic goal of contemplating a multi-million dollar upgrade to Tourtellotte to make the facility more attractive to visitors.
“For this year, maybe we need to keep it as a status quo,” Foreman said.
Saying that hours of operation and long-range improvements were unrelated to the entrance-fee question, Laven wondered why the pool shouldn’t be treated the same as other recreational facilities the city offers for free.
“How much do we charge the people to use the tennis courts?” he asked.
“We don’t need to have tennis lifeguards,” Foreman answered, adding that the tennis courts also don’t need daily cleaning or carry excessive liability issues.
Council member Mark Frost said he’d be willing to consider an income-based price reduction for low-income families but opposed dropping the entrance fee for all.
“I do not believe in giving stuff away,” Frost said. “It’s always easy to give away taxpayer dollars.”
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley sided with Laven, saying a free municipal pool would offer a community-building opportunity — providing Mankato families and young people a place to gather without having to think about the costs.
“I know a lot of people who are low-income. I’m one of them,” Melby-Kelley said. “... It’s exhausting and expensive to be poor.”
Despite Foreman’s opposition, she made a motion to make the pool free for this season, saying it was time to gauge whether the proposal had majority support. It did, passing on a 5-2 vote with Foreman and Frost opposed.
As for the possibility of adding one to five additional nights of swimming, the staffing challenge may have doomed the idea after City Manager Susan Arntz said the pool manager was concerned about finding the required lifeguards in a tight labor market.
While precise figures weren’t available for the number of swimmers on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Tourtellotte, estimates were 15 to 25 evening swimmers on average in 2019 — the last time the pool was open to general swimming.
It would cost an additional $3,200 to add another night to the schedule for the three-month season — $16,000 to make it a seven-night-a-week facility.
“For 15 people, it just seems like a lot of expense,” Council member Jessica Hatanpa said.
Hatanpa also noted that this will be the first full season for Tourtellotte since North Mankato invested $3.2 million into its Spring Lake Park Swim Facility. Additions at Spring Lake Park, located about three miles from Tourtellotte, included water slides, a rock wall, a zip line and many water features aimed at tots.
“They have longer hours and there’s more little-kid things to do,” Hatanpa said, suggesting the council will have a better idea of the local swimming environment at the end of this summer.
