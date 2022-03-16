MANKATO — Plans for a renovation of Mankato’s municipal swimming pool are being pushed back, meaning Tourtellotte Park pool will be open for use this summer after all — and closed in 2023.
The City Council last fall authorized $390,000 for engineering firm SEH to design renovations and offer some options for modest expansions to the pool’s amenities with tentative plans to begin construction this spring. That timetable aimed to complete the project in no more than a year, allowing swimmers to return in the summer of 2023.
“We learned that this is a 14-month construction schedule,” City Manager Susan Arntz told the council Monday. “We would be affecting two complete pool seasons.”
The revised plan is to start construction at the end of the upcoming swimming season, which will wipe out the opportunity for swimming at Tourtellotte in 2023 but allow for it to be used this year.
Improvements totaling $5.5 million are planned, including construction of a new building to house the pool’s mechanical systems, which will free up space in the historic 1930s bathhouse for roomier and more private changing areas. A new pool deck, an accessible ramp into the main pool and a smaller zero-depth-entry pool with a few aquatic play features also are planned.
Originally, the city planned to finance the project entirely with proceeds from the half-percent local-option sales tax. But city officials learned last year that the bathhouse improvements were an eligible use of federal COVID-19 stimulus funds provided to Mankato, partly because the upgrades would create a more roomy and well-ventilated space — something that makes the facility less likely to spread airborne diseases.
By using nearly $1.2 million in federal funds for the Tourtellotte project, the city is more likely to have enough sales tax funding for some of the other amenities on the council’s wish list such as the addition of a zero-depth entry pool that would be useful for people with disabilities and families with young children.
The relatively late decision to offer swimming this summer could leave the Mankato YMCA, which manages the pool through a contract with the city, scrambling to line up lifeguards and other staff in a tight labor market.
“We were assured that they likely could,” Arntz said.
