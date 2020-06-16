MANKATO — The city of Mankato's Tourtellotte Pool will open to the public at 50 percent capacity on a reservation-only basis by July 1.

The Olympic-size pool on the north side of the city features a separate diving area and a heated wading pool.

When the pool opens, a number of Minnesota Department of Health requirements will be in place to serve as a COVID-19 preparedness plan.

• Social distancing rules will be implemented for the pool and deck areas.

• Patrons will need to wear cloth face coverings when they are not in the pool.

• Sanitation routines will be scheduled between sessions.

Lifeguards will be on duty.

Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the city and the Mankato YMCA. 

For reservations or more information, call 387-7946 or 387-8255.

