MANKATO — The city of Mankato's Tourtellotte Pool will open to the public at 50 percent capacity on a reservation-only basis by July 1.
The Olympic-size pool on the north side of the city features a separate diving area and a heated wading pool.
When the pool opens, a number of Minnesota Department of Health requirements will be in place to serve as a COVID-19 preparedness plan.
• Social distancing rules will be implemented for the pool and deck areas.
• Patrons will need to wear cloth face coverings when they are not in the pool.
• Sanitation routines will be scheduled between sessions.
Lifeguards will be on duty.
Tourtellotte Pool is operated and maintained through a partnership between the city and the Mankato YMCA.
For reservations or more information, call 387-7946 or 387-8255.
